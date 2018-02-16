By Aftar Singh





Time for a new challenge: Muhd Hafiz Zainol (right) has been a faithful UniKL player since his junior days.



KUALA LUMPUR: There is a double joy for Univer­siti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) forward Muhd Hafiz Zainol after leading the team to the TNB Cup title.





The former junior World Cup player has received an offer again to play for Uddingston Club in Scottish Hockey League. He will be joined by UniKL defender Shazrul Imran Nazli for the first time.



Hafiz has also received a bonus of RM6,000 for helping UniKL win their first title in Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) last week.



UniKL, who made their debut in the MHL in 2011, beat KL Hockey Club 4-3 in sudden death penalty shootout after both teams ended the match 1-1 in regulation time in the final.



Hafiz has been a faithful UniKL player since his junior days. He was a member of the team that won the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) league title and also the overall title in 2011 and 2012 respectively.



The 25-year-old Hafiz said he was proud of his achievements in helping UniKL win both the junior and senior hockey leagues.



And he was thrilled to play in the league in Scotland.



“It’s really exciting that I’ll be leaving to Edinburgh today to play for the Uddingston Hockey Club in the Scottish League for one season,” said Hafiz, who will play for three-months.



“I am delighted that the club has requested for me to play for them again.



“I made my debut for the club last year and I did well to score seven goals in seven matches.



“I hope to score as many goals as possible to help Uddingston club win the league title.



“If we win the league title we will get the chance to feature in the European league,” said Hafiz.



The star played thanked UniKL president and chief executive officer, Prof Datuk Dr Mazliham Su’ud for giving him the blessing to feature in the Scottish League.



Last year December, Hafiz also played in the Oman Hockey League for Sohar Club.



He also featured in the Italian League in 2016 for Pistoia Club.



The Star of Malaysia