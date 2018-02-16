Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey team get ang pows for stellar achievements

Published on Friday, 16 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 49
KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey team have received ang pows for their achievement in two international tournaments.



The players received a total of RM11,000 each.

They were rewarded RM10,000 for winning the silver medal in the Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh, last October, where they lost 2-1 to world No. 6 India in the final.

They received another RM1,000 each for retaining the title in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games last August.

Malaysian Hockey Confe­deration (MHC) deputy president Prof Datuk Dr S. Shamala said they paid the bonuses to the players in appreciation for their sacrifices.

“We hope the bonuses will motivate players to give their best especially at the Asian Games in Jakarta in August,” said Shamala.

“MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal has stressed the importance of playing for a gold medal in Asiad in a bid to qualify automatically for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Star of Malaysia

