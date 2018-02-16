

Ashley Jackson in action for East Grinstead. Credit Simon Parker.



Title hopefuls East Grinstead will be aiming to continue their recent good form when they entertain Beeston at Saint Hill Road in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Having won the Jaffa Super 6s indoor championships over the winter break, East Grinstead have hit the ground running in the outdoor league winning both their games since the resumption of the season.



A battling 3-2 away victory over Holcombe last weekend saw former GB and England international Ashley Jackson score the winner in the final minute and he is expected to play this weekend against Beeston.



“We’ve got some momentum back again after a bit of a blip,” said East Grinstead’s 1st XI Manager James Leman. “We always have good matches with Beeston and everybody is really up for it.



“This is the crunch time in the season so the next few games will be big for us as it is for all the teams.



“It was great to have Ashley Jackson back for us last week and he showed what a quality player he is and he will be in our squad for this weekend too.”



Beeston won 5-2 when the teams last met in November, but Leman thinks the outcome could be very different this time.



“If we had taken our chances last time we could’ve drawn or even won the match, so hopefully we will do better this weekend.”



For their part, Beeston will want to bounce back from a 2-1 loss at Wimbledon last weekend which has left the battle for play-off places even tighter with five teams separated by just five points.



Elsewhere, third-placed Reading go to Hampstead & Westminster on Saturday, while Wimbledon could move up from fifth if they win at Canterbury and other results go in their favour.



Leaders Surbiton are not in league action as they are in Switzerland competing in the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup, having played their match with Brooklands MU in january.



It’s tight at the top of the Men’s Conference East with leaders Oxted having won just one of their last three games. But they will be looking to build on last weekend’s win at West Herts with a home game against third-placed Cambridge City.



In the Men’s Conference West the University of Exeter still lead despite having won just one of their last three games. They host local rivals Isca on Sunday.



And in the Conference North the University of Nottingham entertain Sheffield Hallam as they aim to continue their table-topping form, while second-placed Loughborough Students are at home against bottom of the table Preston.



FIXTURES



Saturday, February 17 2018



Men’s Conference East

Old Loughtonians v Teddington 17:00



Men’s Conference West

Univ of Birmingham v Clifton Robinsons 18:00



Sunday, February 18 2018



Men’s Premier Division

Hampstead & Westminster v Reading 13:30

East Grinstead v Beeston 14:00

Sevenoaks v Holcombe 14:00

Canterbury v Wimbledon 14:30



Men’s Conference East

Brighton & Hove v West Herts 13:00

Oxted v Cambridge City 13:00

Old Georgians v Richmond 14:00

Southgate v Chichester 14:30



Men’s Conference North

Univ of Nottingham v Sheffield Hallam 12:30

Deeside Ramblers v Doncaster 13:30

Loughborough Students v Preston 14:00

Univ of Durham v Leeds 14:00

Bowdon v Cannock 14:30



Men’s Conference West

Univ of Exeter v Isca 12:30

Team Bath Buccaneers v Olton & West Warwicks 13:00

Cheltenham v Fareham 14:00



England Hockey Board Media release