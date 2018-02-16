s2h team



India's men and women national teams will sport Odisha on their jerseys hereafter after the provincial government of Odisha has replaced Sahara which stood by hockey since 2004.





This has been showcased in a grant event held in the capital by the State Government, whose supremo Naveen Patnaik was present with his huge band of supporters.



In a massive function which saw full attendance from media, Naveen Patnaik said that hockey is a way of life in his state, and it was therefore fitting his government came forward to sponsor the national team.



The sponsorship will last next five years. Indian men and women's teams were present. The Men's team which was to leave for Kuala Lumpur in the night , was brimming with confidence on the stage. All coaches and support staff were also presented to the huge audience.



Legends Dhanraj Pillay, Dilip Tirkey and Viren Rasquinha were also present. In an interesting chat with the presenter they dwelt on various aspect of contemporary scene.



Men and women's team's captains, Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal too joined the discussion.



Their refrain was that its wonderful to have Odisha as India's sporting headquarter, and it will be great to play against the hockey knowing crowds.



Narinder Dhruv Batra, who wears many administrative caps, was also present on the occasion.



Stick2Hockey.com