Vinayak Padmadeo





Sardar Singh



Even if there are no guarantees that he will be in the squad for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia, former India skipper Sardar Singh hasn’t given up hope yet and has been vocal about his preferred role in the team — that of a midfielder. Hockey India is scheduled to announce the team for the multi-nation tournament, which begins on March 3, next week and Sardar’s place in the side is still not certain.





Men’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne added to the intrigue when he chose not to answer a specific question on whether Sardar was still in his scheme of things. “I never talk about individual players,” Marijne said on the sidelines of a function held here to announce the Odisha government as the main sponsor of the hockey teams.



“I can’t say anything about it. The team for Azlan Shah will be announced in about a week and then you will know. This is the only thing I can say as of now,” he said. Marijne added that the team would be “rotated” as there were many major tournaments, including the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games and the World Cup, scheduled to be held this year.



This may not be music to Sardar’s ears, who sat on the sidelines during the last two tours. What makes things worse for the 292-cap veteran is the fact that a few individuals in the support staff have been critical of his performance, both at the Rio Olympics and last year’s Asia Cup.



Free man shackled



Played as the free man, essentially a sweeper-back who is not bound by position play and can assist the team going forward, Sardar struggled in this role. “I don’t read papers much but I was told about the criticism that I slowed the team down or that I am a slow mover. Par mein fast kab tha (But when was I fast)?” asked Sardar. “In 2011-12, when Michael Nobbs was our coach, I was played as a free man. In the Asia Cup I was played as the free man again, which was after 6-7 years. Obviously, there were a few errors on my part, but I would like to tell you that 6-7 players were sick during that tournament.”



“I’ll play in any position that suits the team. But I have been playing as a midfielder for over a decade now and I think I can do well there. It will be beneficial for the team as well,” he said.



Sardar also made it clear that he was not ready to retire yet. “For sure, I am available this year till the World Cup. But I have also talked about the Olympics because there are no major tournaments in 2019 and the year will be all about preparation.”



The Tribune