



LANCASTER, Pa. - The nets are hung, the floors are down and the stage is set for the first 2018 National Indoor Tournament (NIT), presented by YOLO Sportswear, beginning this weekend at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. USA Field Hockey would like to welcome the U-14 Girls division to kick off the first weekend of indoor play Friday, February 16 to Monday, February 19. The four-day tournament consists of 186 club teams who will battle it out for the right to earn the title of NIT Pool Champions.





With so much going on, you can stay up-to-date with all the happenings of the 2018 NIT with the following information.



2018 National Indoor Tournament Event Program

Whether you are looking for results, schedules, rosters or a list of vendors, access the official 2018 National Indoor Tournament Event Program on your mobile device. Simply click here, or go to usafieldhockey.com on your mobile device, click the three horizontal lines in the upper lefthand corner and click National Indoor Tournament. Scroll to click on Event Program.



#NIT2018

All NIT participants are encouraged to post tournament pictures on their social media accounts, such as Instagram or Twitter. Be sure to tag us at @USAFieldHockey and use the hashtag #NIT2018. Some of our favorite moments will be featured in a photo gallery!



Play Your Best and Let Next Level Video Take Care of the Rest!

No more messing with cameras, batteries and tripods. Lugging them from hotel to car to Spooky Nook Sports and then back again. Go out and play without worrying about whether you're going to capture your best plays. Next Level Video (NLV) will be filming every moment of every game. Use NLV to create your own recruiting video or have them do the editing for you with one of their affordable Highlight Packages. Click here to view video packages.



Stop by the USA Field Hockey Tent!

Have questions about accessing the event program or about the tournament in general? Stop by the USA Field Hockey Tent for the answers. There will even be a drawing to win some awesome USA Field Hockey gear!



Action Shots for Sale

Want the perfect image of your athlete competing? USA Field Hockey's event photographer will be on site to capture all the action. Following the conclusion of the event, a link will be made available where interested attendees can purchase a variety of high-resolution print or digital files.



USA Field Hockey would like to welcome all athletes, coaches, umpires and hockey fans to Lancaster, Pa. for the U-14 Girls National Indoor Tournament!



* A parking fee of $5 per vehicle at Spooky Nook Sports will be charged daily, per vehicle for all parking at Spooky Nook Sports. This includes a shuttle ride from the South lot. Parking in the Spooky Nook lot will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. All payment for parking will be processed at the Guest Services Oval, which is located just inside the entrance to the Spooky Nook Sports facility. Satellite parking will also be available in lots located a few miles from the facility. Shuttles will run throughout the day and will be available to return participants to the satellite lot.



USFHA media release