Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

USA Field Hockey Announces National Award Winners to be Recognized at the 2018 Hall of Fame and Awards Gala

Published on Friday, 16 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 57
View Comments



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the winners of the 2017 National Awards that more broadly recognize, honor and celebrate individuals across the hockey community whose contributions have made a major and lasting impact on the game of field hockey in the United States.



In 2017, the award winners are:

USA Field Hockey Grow the Game Award - is presented to a USA Field Hockey Member that has help lay a foundation, build a lasting program and impacted their community through field hockey. They have provided opportunities to countless field hockey players in their region that would not exist without their efforts

Grow the Game Award Winner: Matthew Kogut

USA Field Hockey National Coach Award - is presented to a USA Field Hockey Coach Member that exemplifies the values of sportsmanship, fair play and healthy competition. This individual is dedicated to their craft and works tirelessly to make their players, fellow coaches and the field hockey community better.

National Coach Award Winner: Carolyn King Robitaille

USA Field Hockey National Umpire Award - is presented to a USA Field Hockey Umpire Member who has shown integrity and love of the game on and off the field of play. This recipient has treated players, coaches and fans with respect while enforcing the rules and keeping the game safe and fair.

National Umpire Award Winner: Suzi Sutton

USA Field Hockey National Club of the Year Award - is presented to the USA Field Hockey Member Club who has excelled on and off the field of play. This club has demonstrated skills on the pitch that are recognized by their peers and fans, but equally important they have shown their passion for hockey and sportsmanship off the pitch. They have used field hockey to make an impression on the lives of others and brought opportunity to their community.

Club of the Year Award Winner: Windy City Field Hockey Club

Congratulations to all of these winners! USA Field Hockey will be honoring the nominees and winners of each category at the 2018 Hall of Fame and Awards Gala on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in Baltimore, Md.

USFHA media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.