



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the winners of the 2017 National Awards that more broadly recognize, honor and celebrate individuals across the hockey community whose contributions have made a major and lasting impact on the game of field hockey in the United States.





In 2017, the award winners are:



USA Field Hockey Grow the Game Award - is presented to a USA Field Hockey Member that has help lay a foundation, build a lasting program and impacted their community through field hockey. They have provided opportunities to countless field hockey players in their region that would not exist without their efforts



Grow the Game Award Winner: Matthew Kogut



USA Field Hockey National Coach Award - is presented to a USA Field Hockey Coach Member that exemplifies the values of sportsmanship, fair play and healthy competition. This individual is dedicated to their craft and works tirelessly to make their players, fellow coaches and the field hockey community better.



National Coach Award Winner: Carolyn King Robitaille



USA Field Hockey National Umpire Award - is presented to a USA Field Hockey Umpire Member who has shown integrity and love of the game on and off the field of play. This recipient has treated players, coaches and fans with respect while enforcing the rules and keeping the game safe and fair.



National Umpire Award Winner: Suzi Sutton



USA Field Hockey National Club of the Year Award - is presented to the USA Field Hockey Member Club who has excelled on and off the field of play. This club has demonstrated skills on the pitch that are recognized by their peers and fans, but equally important they have shown their passion for hockey and sportsmanship off the pitch. They have used field hockey to make an impression on the lives of others and brought opportunity to their community.



Club of the Year Award Winner: Windy City Field Hockey Club



Congratulations to all of these winners! USA Field Hockey will be honoring the nominees and winners of each category at the 2018 Hall of Fame and Awards Gala on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in Baltimore, Md.



USFHA media release