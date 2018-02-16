

Grove Menzieshill v Inverleith



Grove Menzieshill men throw off the disappointment of losing their indoor domestic crown a fortnight ago and take on some of the continent`s finest at the European Indoor Club Trophy in Minsk this weekend.





But it will be a tough assignment, on Friday they open against Pomorzanin Torun (Poland) followed by Bra (Italy) later in the day, with Slagelse (Denmark) to follow early on Saturday. If the Taysiders have any aspirations to contest promotion they must finish in the top two places in the pool, otherwise they will enter the treacherous relegation group.



Gavin Tomlinson, Grove Menzieshill men captain, said: “We aim to medal. But we have had a dip in form and some of the teams will have players who have just returned from the Indoor World Cup, so we know it will be difficult.”



On the pool opposition, Tomlinson said: “We have done research on the teams we are competing against which we have added to the existing knowledge base we already have.”



But Tomlinson confirmed that his club`s four international players – Gavin Byers, Cameron Golden, Ben Cosgrove and Aidan McQuade – are now available after missing the end of the domestic season on Scotland duty in Malaga.



“We will therefore be travelling with a full squad which will give the team a big boost,” said Tomlinson.



Tomlinson will be hoping for a return to the form that took Grove Menzieshill through the National League 1 campaign with a perfect record, at that point the Taysiders swept all before them with even straight victories.



The Dundonians’ last venture into the world of the European indoor circuit came in 2014, ironically at the same venue, when they finished a very creditable third and the bronze medal.



Meanwhile, on the domestic front Grange have the chance to open up a six point lead over second placed Bromac Kelburne if they can see off Dundee Wanderers on Tayside in the only outdoor National League 1 match scheduled after the winter shutdown.



The Edinburgh side are the only unbeaten side in the division and consequently are favourites for this one. In the earlier fixture Grange emerged 2-0 winners, the goals came from Frank Ryan and teenager Jacob Tweedie.



However, after a poor start to this season`s campaign Wanderers latterly put a few results together, they are unbeaten in their last five outings, wins over Clydesdale and Uddingston were combined with three draws.



Scottish Hockey Union media release