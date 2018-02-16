

Surbiton's Sarah Haycroft. Credit Tim Reder



It is less than 100 days to go until clubs across Europe descend on Sugden Road for the European Club Cup where Surbiton women will be playing hosts.





The event will be taking place from the 17 to 20 of May with the junior U14 Girls competition being played alongside it at Kingston Grammar School.



Surbiton will welcome German sides UHC Hamburg and Mannheimer. The current champions HCHErtogenbosch as well as AH&BC Amsterdam, both from Holland. UCD (Ireland), Club Campo Villa de Madrid (Spain) and Victoriya Smolevichi (Belarus) complete the competing teams.



Sarah Haycroft, Surbiton women’s captain and England Internationalist is beaming with pride and knows Surbiton will be great hosts.



“We are immensely honoured to be able to host the European Club Cup at Sugden Road and it will be such a special weekend for all those involved. Hosting the best teams from all over Europe, including some of the best players in the world, will go down as one of the proudest times in the clubs history.



“One of the best things about Surbiton is how tight knit the club is, with everyone coming together to help organise and make this event the best it can be. As a squad our goal is to improve on our performances in Europe, finishing fourth last year. So we are hoping the added bonus of playing on home soil in front of a home crowd will give us that extra boost to come home with a medal this year.”



England Hockey Board Media release