EHL KO16 sides Rot-Weiss Köln, Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles and Three Rock Rovers all embark on European indoor journeys this weekend as the focus shifts back to the club game for the spring.





For Rot-Weiss and Racing, they go to Wettingen in Switzerland for the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup with the German side looking to win the continental title for the ninth time – the most recent coming in 2013.



Indeed, German clubs have dominated the competition with only Poland’s KS Pocztowiec Poznan – in 2003 and 2007 – Swiss club Rotweiss Wettingen in 2002 and Atlètic Terrassa in 1999 breaking their monopoly since the introduction in 1990.



Rot-Weiss have a star-studded line-up but Mats Grambusch did miss the World Cup final last week through injury. On their squad list are the likes of Christopher Rühr, Tom Grambusch, Moritz Trompertz and Mathias Muller. They are in a group with England’s Surbiton, Russia’s Dinamo Elektrostal and host club Wettingen.



Racing are on the other side of the draw in a tough group featuring Dutch champions AH&BC Amsterdam, Austria’s SV Arminen – finalists in 2017 and featuring a number of European and World Cup winners – and Spain’s SPV Complutense.



Jeremy Gucassoff, Tom Boon, Max Plennevaux and Cedric Charlier are among their big names along with Swiss international Andrin Rickli who is on their indoor squad list.



They won the second tier competition in 2017 with a 7-5 win over Denmark’s Slagelse to earn their promotion to the top level in style.



Three Rock Rovers are back in Europe for a fifth time and will contest the fourth tier EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge II in Tbilisi, Georgia. Their aim is to finish in the top two and earn promotion.



Their key player is Ross Canning who was part of the World Stars team who played in the Pro Series Indoor in Cape Town before Christmas.



** All of the Indoor Club Cup games will be live streamed on: www.eurohockeytv.org.



Euro Hockey League media release