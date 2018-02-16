



While the England teams may not have been at the recent FIH Indoor World Cup, that did not stop us making an appearance in the form of umpires Rachel Williams and Lee Barron as well as David Collier (Technical Director), Louise Knipe (Umpire Manager) and Jo Pennycook (Technical Official). Here is how the tournament unfolded from their point of view.





Wow, what an amazing eight days we have had in Berlin at the Indoor World Cup!



Arriving on Sunday was the start of a frenetic couple of days of pre-event preparation before launching into a gruelling schedule of matches that started at 0900 and finishing as late as 2300 on some days. But seeing teams from all over the world were competing and the wonderful group of vocal and colourful fans they brought with them made it very worthwhile!







The first few days were played in front of excited crowds of up to 5,000 people but it was the weekend really rocked as the upper tiers at the Max-Schmeling Halle were opened. The semi-finals and finals were played out to record breaking crowds of 8,300 very loud spectators!



The noise was deafening and atmosphere electric as Rachel Williams walked out for her semi-final match between Germany and Belarus, while Lee Barron umpired his second World Cup final with Jo Pennycook keeping a close eye on proceedings from the table.



Joined by our colleagues from Scotland – including recently crowned ‘World Umpire of the Year’ Sarah Wilson and technical official Martin Monaghan – this was an unforgettable experience for all involved. Überragend (awesome)!







England Hockey Board Media release