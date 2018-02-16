Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan drew 2-2 with Japan in tri nation hockey

Published on Friday, 16 February 2018
Abubakr Mahmood converted a penalty corner with just two minutes left on the clock to salvage a 2-2 draw for Pakistan in an exciting encounter against Japan in the 3-nation hockey tournament at Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.



It was Green Shirts' second match, having defeated Oman 3-0 on Wednesday.

Pakistan went ahead early. In the 10th minute Shajeeh Saeed scored a field goal.

It remained 1-0 with only six minutes left in the match.

However, in the 54th minute, Japan not only equalised but also took the lead.

First Yamada, on a penalty corner and then Yamasaki through open play found the target.

When it seemed all over for Pakistan, Abubakr saved the day for his team.

Pakistan 2 ,   Japan 2
SCORERS:
Pakistan: Sahjeeh Saeed & Abubakr Mahmood
Japan: Shota Yamada & Koji Yamasaki

Pakistan's next match is on Saturday against Oman.

PHF Media release

