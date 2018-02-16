Pakistan drew 2-2 with Japan in tri nation hockey
Abubakr Mahmood converted a penalty corner with just two minutes left on the clock to salvage a 2-2 draw for Pakistan in an exciting encounter against Japan in the 3-nation hockey tournament at Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.
It was Green Shirts' second match, having defeated Oman 3-0 on Wednesday.
Pakistan went ahead early. In the 10th minute Shajeeh Saeed scored a field goal.
It remained 1-0 with only six minutes left in the match.
However, in the 54th minute, Japan not only equalised but also took the lead.
First Yamada, on a penalty corner and then Yamasaki through open play found the target.
When it seemed all over for Pakistan, Abubakr saved the day for his team.
Pakistan 2 , Japan 2
SCORERS:
Pakistan: Sahjeeh Saeed & Abubakr Mahmood
Japan: Shota Yamada & Koji Yamasaki
Pakistan's next match is on Saturday against Oman.
PHF Media release