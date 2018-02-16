Abubakr Mahmood converted a penalty corner with just two minutes left on the clock to salvage a 2-2 draw for Pakistan in an exciting encounter against Japan in the 3-nation hockey tournament at Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.





It was Green Shirts' second match, having defeated Oman 3-0 on Wednesday.



Pakistan went ahead early. In the 10th minute Shajeeh Saeed scored a field goal.



It remained 1-0 with only six minutes left in the match.



However, in the 54th minute, Japan not only equalised but also took the lead.



First Yamada, on a penalty corner and then Yamasaki through open play found the target.



When it seemed all over for Pakistan, Abubakr saved the day for his team.



Pakistan 2 , Japan 2

SCORERS:

Pakistan: Sahjeeh Saeed & Abubakr Mahmood

Japan: Shota Yamada & Koji Yamasaki



Pakistan's next match is on Saturday against Oman.



PHF Media release