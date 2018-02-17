

Ben Rawson



A charity match between Great Britain's men and a Northern Invitational XI has raised almost £8000 for a young hockey player who had to have his leg amputated last year due to cancer.





A crowd of over 500 packed into Brooklands Hockey Club on Tuesday 13 February with all proceeds from the charity day going towards helping Ben get the best prosthetic limb possible in the hope he can return to hockey.



The day started with 200 children getting the opportunity to be coached by the players themselves before the game took place in the evening as GB faced up against a Northern Invitational XI.



Despite the freezing conditions the hockey family turned out in force, filling any available space around the edge of the pitch to watch a contest which saw Great Britain side run out eventual 7-0 winners.



To see a video from the charity day click here.





Henry Weir



After the match GB head coach Bobby Crutchley presented a signed shirt to Ben – who was in attendance with his family – in a moment which was met with warm applause from all corners of the ground.



So far more than £7,700 has been raised for Ben as a result of the charity day, a figure which is expected to grow once all the money has been collected.



Speaking after the match, Great Britain forward Sam Ward said: “It was incredible to see such a big crowd turn out. It was great to come up to the north and come back up here and put some hockey on show tonight. But obviously the main thing about today was just to raise as much money as we possibly can for Ben.



“We have got to say a big thank you to Brooklands Hockey Club, they put on an amazing event and it is a huge privilege to have been a part of it and I am really proud of all the boys and the effort they have put in.



“The main thing is just to raise as much money as we can for Ben and I think the biggest thing is him getting back to full health and doing what he can and raising enough money so he can get back on a hockey pitch with a prosthetic leg.



Mark Bateman, who coached the Northern XI, said: “I am really proud of the club, George our chairman and everyone who has come out and done their bit. To have more 200 kids being coached by the Great Britain team and then the game here with so many watching was amazing.



“I definitely want to say a big thank you to all the club members, to Great Britain Hockey, the guys that have sponsored the event. There are too many people to say who have helped – thank you to all of them.”



England Hockey Board Media release