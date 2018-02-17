



Grove Menzieshill clocked up one win and a defeat on day one of men’s EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy 2018. The tournament in Minsk, Belarus, will see the Scots take on Slagelse HC on day two before the next stage of the competition.





KS Pomorzanin Torun 6-4 Grove Menzieshill



A hat-trick from captain Gavin Tomlinson was not sufficient to prevent Grove Menzieshill going down 6-4 to the powerful Polish side SK Pomorzanin Torun in their opening pool match at the European Indoor Club Trophy in Minsk.



While the reversal is disappointing, Torun will certainly be one of the favourites for promotion while the result also leaves the Taysiders with a precious point for coming within two goals of the victors.



After Krystian Makowski opened the scoring for the Poles in only four minutes the Scots were always chasing the game and never got their noses in front at any point.



It was a ding-dong affair in the first half with the Taysiders levelling twice through Tomlinson from open play, but Makowski again and then Rafal Szreiter ensured that Torun reached the interval 3-2 ahead.



Five minutes into the second half Tomlinson again equalised from a penalty corner but the Dundonians were not able to capitalise. Two more strikes from Szreiter put Torun into a more comfortable 5-3 lead, but with four minutes remaining Ross McPherson pulled one back for Grove Menzieshill.



The Scots went in search of a belated equaliser but with 30 seconds remaining were caught on the rebound by Makowski for his third of the game and a 6-4 victory.



Grove Menzieshill were set to play the Italian champions Bra, only a clear win here will suffice if the Taysiders hope to challenge for a spot in the promotion pool. The Italians were thumped 5-0 by Danish side Slagelse in their opening match.



Grove Menzieshill 2-1 HC Bra



Grove Menzieshill then played the Italian champions HC Bra, and only a clear win here would suffice if the Taysiders hoped to challenge for a spot in the promotion pool. The Italians were thumped 5-0 by Danish side Slagelse in their opening match.



In a tight game it was Grove Menzieshill who took the lead as half time approached. Ross McPherson struck in the 17th minute to put the Taysiders 1-0 up at the break.



Grove Menzieshill started the second half as strongly as they finished the first. Scotland international Gavin Byers, fresh from his selection for the upcoming Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, finished well to make it a comfortable 2-0 lead.



Nicholas Chiesa pulled one back for the Italians from a penalty corner on 28 minutes to put his side back in touch with the Scots.



Several excellent saves from Grove Menzieshill keeper Steven McIlravey kept the Dundonians in the lead at the sound of the final hooter, and a good 2-1 victory was secured for the Scots and they head into Saturday with one win and one loss in Minsk.



