

Alex Danson



A hat-trick from captain Alex Danson guided Great Britain to a first win on their tour of Argentina as they defeated the hosts 4-2.





Danson netted twice in the opening quarter before Laura Unsworth put GB into a 3-1 half-time lead. Danson completed her hat-trick in the final fifteen minutes to all but confirm victory for her side.



Having lost the opening three test matches GB responded to put in a strong performance in front of a lively home crowd and secure a deserved win.



GB flew out the blocks and raced into the lead inside just the second minute. Giselle Ansley fired a shot at goal from a penalty corner which was saved, but Danson was quickest to react and turn the ball home.



The visitors went close to doubling their lead as they continued to dominate the opening proceedings but against the run of play Campoy finished after a scramble in the Great Britain area. However in the final minute of the opening quarter Danson deflected cleverly from a penalty corner to restore the lead.



GB’s fluid play wasn’t broken by the break and they extended their lead immediately as Unsworth slapped a hard shot under the bar. The rest of the quarter was evenly contested and GB took their 3-1 lead into the half-time break.



Both sides pressed for more goals in the third quarter but despite a number of chances and penalty corners, neither side were able to find the back of the net.



The hosts pushed hard for a way back into the game in the final fifteen minutes but Rose Thomas stood up to their efforts to make two fine saves. With nine minutes to go Danson completed her hat-trick, again making a clever deflection on the post.



Argentinean star Noel Barrionuevo made sure of a nervy few closing moments though as she netted to make it 4-2 with just under five minutes remaining but GB’s defence held firm to secure the victory.



Great Britain XI: Nikki Cochrane, Laura Unsworth, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Alex Danson (C), Giselle Ansley, Sophie Bray, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Ellie Watton, Nicola White, Amy Costello



Subs: Zoe Shipperley, Sarah Haycroft, Sarah Robertson, Ellie Rayer, Emily Defroand, Jo Hunter, Rose Thomas



Great Britain Hockey media release