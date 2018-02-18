By Aftar Singh





Someone to rely on: Nuraini Abdul Rashid has turned out to be an asset for every team that she played for. This year, she will try to help PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten)-KPT win the league title for the second time.



KUALA LUMPUR: Penalty corner specialist Nuraini Abdul Rashid is a gem of a player for any team in the Women’s Hockey League.





The national defender has helped three different teams win titles in the league since its inception in 2015.



And Nuraini’s mission now is to help PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten)-KPT win it for the second time.



“I played for Uniten in 2015 and we won. A year later, I won it with Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI),” said Nuraini.



“Last year was my best outing as I helped Terengganu Ladies to win a double – the league and the overall cup. I also won the top scorer award by netting 21 goals.”



Nuraini wants to keep her good record intact when Uniten face Blue Warriors at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



Uniten and Blue Warriors are both tied with 22 points from eight matches but Uniten top the standings with a two-goal advantage.



Uniten were supposed to play Blue Warriors last month in the first round match but it was postponed due to heavy rain.



Their second round match will be held at the Tun Razak Stadium on Tuesday.



The Pahang lass, who has netted eight goals for Uniten in eight matches, said they needed to stay consistent in the back-to-back matches against Blue Warriors, who would be depending on three former Indian internationals – Ritu Rani, Reena Rani and Narinder Kaur and five national players.



“The task is daunting. They have Ritu, who has scored 12 penalty corner goals. They also have the country’s top goalkeeper Farah Ayuni (Yahya),” said Nuraini.



“We cannot afford to give away penalty corners. We’ve to play a tight marking game and also make use of our chances.



“A win tomorrow (today) will put us as the frontrunners for the title.”



TODAY’S FIXTURE



WOMEN’S LEAGUE



KPS UNITEN-KPT vs BLUE WARRIORS 5pm (National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Pitch 1)



The Star of Malaysia