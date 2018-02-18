KUALA LUMPUR: Penang Hockey Club made their debut in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Division One only to gain exposure.





But the team surprised themselves to finish fourth in Group A to qualify for the President’s Cup (overall cup).



Represented by 15 juniors with an average age of 18, the team are aiming to keep their fairy-tale run going when they face Kedah in the quarter-finals of the President’s Cup at the Sungai Petani Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.



Kedah, powered by six foreign players, finished third in the Division One behind eventual champions Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and runners-up Politeknik-KPT.



Penang Hockey Club defender Jiwa Mohan said they entered a junior team in the MHL for a long-term development programme.



“We want to follow the footsteps of KL Hockey Club (KLHC). They started in a similar fashion but now, they are one of the top clubs in the country,” said the former international, who represented Malaysia from 1998 to 2012.



“We hope to gradually build a strong team, good enough to feature in the Premier Division.



“The good news is that we’ll have another hockey stadium in Bukit Mertajam, which is expected to be ready in September to host the Asia Pacific Games,” said the 37-year-old.



Jiwa added that it was a good exposure for 15 juniors in the MHL in preparation for the Sukma (Malaysian Games) in Ipoh in September.



“I am quite pleased with their performances. They have defied the odds to reach the quarter-finals,” said Jiwa.



Jiwa said the odds were stacked against Kedah. They were previously known as Nur Insafi.



“Kedah have players who had played in the Premier Division in 2016 and they will start as the favourites,” said Jiwa.



“We’ve nothing to lose but a lot to gain playing against a stronger team like Kedah. I hope my boys can rise to the occasion and get the better of them.



The other quarter-final matches played on Tuesday are between UiTM and MBPJ Tigers; Politeknik-KPT versus Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS); and Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) versus Ipoh City Council.



The semi-finals will be played on Thursday and the final is slated for Saturday.



The Star of Malaysia