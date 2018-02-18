

Flora Peel beats Sarah Ellis to score a goal for the Univ of Birmingham. Credit Peter Smith



Erica Sanders scored four goals as the University of Birmingham beat Clifton Robinsons 5-0 and went top of the table in the Investec Women’s Hockey League’s Premier Division.





A field goal on 11 minutes and a penalty corner six minutes later gave the hosts a 2-0 lead at half time. Sanders then completed her hat-trick on 38 minutes and – following a goal from Flora Peel – she added another with two minutes left.



Surbiton dropped to second after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bowdon Hightown. Steph Addison gave the hosts the lead on 44 minutes, only for Charlene Mason to level for Bowdon five minutes later.



A goal from Australian international Penny Squibb four minutes from the end helped Canterbury secure only their second win of the season, beating Buckingham 3-2.



The visitors to Polo Farm were 2-0 ahead thanks to goals from Natasha James and Abbie Brant, but Canterbury hit back and were level at half time thanks to a 31st minute field goal from Lucy Hyams and another four minutes later from Vicky O’Sullivan.



The second half was a closely-fought affair until Squibb broke the deadlock with her 66th minute strike.



Third-placed Holcombe won 1-0 at Slough with Philippa Lewis scoring the only goal of the game on 52 minutes, while East Grinstead are fourth and just a point behind Holcombe after winning 2-1 against Leicester thanks to goals from Chloe Palmer and Natasha Brennan.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Beeston continued their impressive winning streak in the Investec Conference North, beating Sutton Coldfield 8-1 to go 12 points clear at the top of the table.



Captain Sophie Robinson, the Conference’s top scorer who was playing her 151st match for Beeston, scored the last of Beeston’s eight goals while Rosy Stephens had earlier claimed two.



Ben Rhydding move up to fourth with a 2-1 win at bottom of the table Liverpool Sefton, Kate Wood and Tanisha Janzen scoring for the winning team.



Loughborough Students were 3-0 winners at home to University of Durham with their goals coming from Annabel Sams, Lucy Millington and Ella Cusack.



Timperley eased their relegation worries with a 3-1 home win against Wakefield.



Investec Women’s Conference East



Hampstead & Westminster put six unanswered goals past struggling Southgate to maintain their domination of the Investec Conference East table.



Annabel Driver and Hayley Turner scored to give them a 2-0 lead at the break, before further strikes from Jasmine Clark, Louise Radford, Amy Askew and Jess Orrett saw them coast to victory.



Wimbledon climbed to second after a 2-1 home win over Harleston Magpies, while Sevenoaks dropped to third after being held to a 2-2 draw at Cambridge City, for whom Hannah de Selincourt scored both their goals.



Barnes and St Albans also drew 2-2, while Bedford secured a 2-1 away win at bottom of the table Chelmsford with their goals coming from Kate Costin and Rebeca Tarrant.



Investec Women’s Conference West



Trojans left it late before snatching a 1-0 victory over Gloucester City, Lizzie Gittens scoring in the 66th minute to help them remain three points clear at the top of the Investec Conference West.



Stourport remain second after their 2-0 win at home to Oxford Hawks with Sophie Thornton and Lorna Mackenzie scoring.



Goals from Keelie Perham and Emma Thomas helped Reading battle back from behind and win 2-1 at home against Isca, for whom Anna-Rose Gabbitass had scored early on.



Sara Rebecca Davies scored in the dying seconds to help Swansea City win 1-0 at Cannock, while Olton & West Warwicks beat bottom of the table Team Bath Buccaneers 3-1.



England Hockey Board Media release