In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Oman gave Pakistan a major scare in the 3-nation hockey tournament at Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.





When Pakistan ran up a three goal lead in the first 10 minutes, it seemed the hosts would be buried in goals.



In a most amazing turn around, Oman not only equlalised withing the next 10 minutes but even went ahead in the 25th minute.



Their lead remained intact over next 18 minutes. Pakistan managed to equalise through veteran Shafqat Rasool in the 43rd minute.



And it remained 4-4 when the 60 minutes ended.



It is a great result for Oman.



At least two Pakistanis must be really happy.



Former captain Tahir Zaman is currently the head coach of Oman; a position he assumed only a few week back.



Shakir Munir, a former Pakistan junior international goal keeper and now an FIH certified coach, is a part of the Omani coaching staff for quite a few years.



Pakistan now has 5 points from three matches. For Oman, it was their first point in three matches.



Pakistan: 4, Oman:4



SCORERS:

Pakistan: Arslan Qadir (2'), Abubakr Mahmood (6' off PC), Shafqat Rasool (10' & 43' off PC)

Oman: Mubarak Al Qasmi (11'), Mahmood Al Hasni (20' off PC), Mahmood Bait Shamaiaa (24'),

Rashad Al Fazari (25' off PC)



Pakistan next plays Japan on Sunday



PHF Media release