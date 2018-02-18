

Sophie Bray in action for GB



Great Britain suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in the final match of their series against Argentina in Rosario.





Eugenia Trinchinetti netted the only goal of the game in the tenth minute which turned out to be the winner as the hosts secured a 4-1 series win.



The first quarter was tight and well contested with little between the sides and no clear cut chances. However just before the first break the ball broke to Trinchinetti who slapped home from a tight angle to give the hosts the lead.



Under the lights in front of another packed the house the contest between the sides remained a close one and Argentina took their slender one goal lead into the half-time break.



The hosts increased the pressure on the GB back line after half-time but the visitors remained solid and thwarted the advanced to keep themselves in the match heading into the final quarter.



GB pushed for an equaliser putting pressure onto their hosts, but Belen Succi in the Argentina goal was equal to the tests thrown her way as the hosts held on and secured a 4-1 series win.



Great Britain XI: Rose Thomas, Laura Unsworth, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Alex Danson (C), Giselle Ansley, Sophie Bray, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Ellie Watton, Nicola White, Amy Costello



Subs: Nikki Cochrane, Zoe Shipperley, Sarah Haycroft, Hannah Martin, Sarah Robertson, Ellie Rayer, Jo Hunter



Great Britain Hockey media release