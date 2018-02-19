NICHOLAS BOYACK





Hockey great Nin Roberts and daughters Sophia Clentworth, 6, and Bella Clenthworth, 11. model the new Hutt United Hockey Club uniform.NICHOLAS BOYACK/STUFF



Putting theory into practice has proved an emotional experience for Sport New Zealand chief executive Peter Miskimmin.





A life member of the Hutt Hockey Club, he has played an active role in the club merging with Eastern Hutt to form Hutt United Hockey Club.



As New Zealand's top sports administrator, Miskimmin supports clubs merging but as a proud life member of the HHC, he admitted the merger was not easy for him.





Aniwaka Roberts and Sammie Purser model the new Hutt United Hockey Club uniform. Supplied



"Emotionally, I was walking away from my past."



The Miskimmin family have played a huge role in the club, both on the field and administratively.





Sport New Zealand boss Peter Miskimmin supports clubs merging. He has, however, found the merging of his own club, a challenging experience. Alden Williams



In terms of Hutt Valley sporting success, it is only rivalled by the Petone Rugby Club.



As well as numerous Wellington men's titles, it has produced high profile Black Sticks including Peter and Brent Miskimmin, Laurie Gallen, Grant McMinn, and current Black Sticks Alex Shaw, Stephen Jenness, Blair Tarrant and Harry Miskimmin.



With the Miskimmin and Gallen families prominent, it has also been one of the most well run sporting clubs in the region.





Eastern Hutt's Nin Roberts celebrates after a goal in the Wellington women's hockey final in 2011. The Black Stick great supports her club merging with the Hutt Hockey Club.



Miskimmin said that despite its proud history, merging was the right thing to do. "We need to keep looking forward, this is not about today, this is about the next 10, 15, 20 years."



Society was changing rapidly and nationally membership of sports clubs was in steady decline.



The boom days of the 1960s and 70s were over and clubs were finding it harder and harder to survive, he said.



During the boom period, clubs built single use clubrooms, which were now increasingly hard to maintain.



Miskimmin believed pooling resources was the way forward but he acknowledged that for older club members, like himself, that was often easier said than done.



His sister and HHC stalwart Sally Lancashire said the merger was about creating a strong family club with clear pathways for junior players.



Eastern Hutt had been one of the better performing women's clubs over the last couple of decades.



President Nin Roberts said that in recent years the club had put a lot of effort into junior hockey.



Boys, however, have had to join HHC and with the club deciding it wanted to become more family orientated, merging was the best option.



Like HHC, it has an impressive record. Roberts was a Black Sticks great, playing more than 140 games for her country. Other Black Sticks include her sister Aniwaka Roberts, Caryn Paewai, Suzie Muirhead (nee Pearce) and Lisa Bishop.



She agreed with Miskimmin that merging was in the best interests of hockey.



"I am really excited about where the club is going to head over the next few years."



Hutt City Council general manager Matt Reid said both clubs deserved credit for making what could not have been an easy decision.



Clubs needed to start collaborating and sharing facilities in order to survive, he said.



Hutt United will field nine senior teams and is expecting to have 130 juniors players for the 2018 season.



It has received funding from the Pelorus Trust for new uniforms.



