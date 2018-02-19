

Beeston's Sam Ward. Credit Josh Dixon



Beeston closed the gap on Surbiton at the top of the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division with a 5-2 defeat of play-off rivals East Grinstead on Sunday.





With Surbiton at the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Switzerland, it was a chance for Beeston to catch up their game in hand.



And they were in impressive form, going 3-1 up by half time through a Sam Ward brace (pictured) and a Lucas Garcia Alcade goal after Simon Faulkner had opened the scoring for East Grinstead.



They made sure of the result in the second half with goals from James Alberry and Richard Lawrence, although East Grinstead did pull another one back through Ashley Jackson.



The result sees Beeston just four points behind Surbiton while East Grinstead drop to sixth, two points off the play-off places.



Ed Horler scored a hat-trick for Wimbledon who were comfortable 7-1 winners against struggling Canterbury. Phil Roper, Johnny Kinder and a Simon Mantell brace completed the scoring for the visitors, while Andrew Sutherland scored Canterbury’s consolation.



Wimbledon will have to fight to secure a play-off place though, as Hampstead & Westminster are breathing down their necks and just a point behind after a 2-1 defeat of fellow play-off hopefuls Reading.



Richard Mantell had put Reading ahead with a penalty stroke on 25 minutes, but Hampstead struck back after the break with Rupert Shipperley and Chris Cargo firing back.



A late Ben Tanner goal secured a point for Holcombe after Sevenoaks looked to be on course for their second win of the season in a 3-3 draw.



Goals from Andrew Ross, Tom Samuel and Ali Taylor had given Sevenoaks a 3-2 lead with five minutes left on the clock but Tanner struck to add to goals from team mates Alistair Bray and Tom O’Keeffe to earn a point.



Men’s Conference East



Second bottom Chichester pulled off a great comeback to draw against second-placed Southgate in the Conference East after being 4-0 down with 10 minutes remaining.



A Tom Barratt double and goals from Adam Grout and Alex Williams looked to have secured the points for Southgate, but Luke Emmett’s 61st minute goal for Chichester sparked them into life as Alex Baxter and a late brace from Alex Pendle saw the game end 4-4.



Oxted still top the table by three points after a 5-1 win over Cambridge City. Sam Driver led the scoring with two.



Brighton & Hove beat West Herts 3-0, Richmond came out on top in a 3-2 win at Old Georgians and Teddington prevailed 2-0 in their game against Old Loughtonians.



Men’s Conference West



The University of Birmingham kept pressure on the University of Exeter at the top of the Conference West, beating Clifton Robinsons 8-3 on Saturday. Eddie Way, Jack Clee and Tom Poustie all scored two each.



The University of Exeter will have been relieved to take three points from their game against local rivals Isca, with the contest ending 3-2 to leave them four points clear.



Fareham beat struggling Cheltenham 4-1 at home and Team Bath Buccaneers’ game against Olton & West Warwicks ended 2-2 after Ben Edge scored with eight minutes remaining.



Cardiff & Met were in action at the Euro Hockey Indoor Club Challenge in the Czech Republic.



Men’s Conference North



Bowdon reduced the gap to the University of Nottingham to four points in the Conference North after an impressive 6-0 win against Cannock. Oliver Stoddart and Ben White both hit braces.



The University of Nottingham could only manage a draw against Sheffield Hallam, despite taking an early lead. Edward Iffla opened the scoring after just eight minutes but Hallam’s Will Hearne equalised with two minutes remaining.



The University of Durham beat Leeds 5-2 with goals from Rory Patterson, Torben Nowak, Ferdinand Von Oertzen, Angus Spittles and Matthew Plater.



Elsewhere Loughborough Students were 4-1 winners against Preston and Doncaster suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Deeside Ramblers.



England Hockey Board Media release