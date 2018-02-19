

Malaysia hockey coach K. Dharmaraj - Filepic



KUALA LUMPUR: The women’s hockey team for the Commonwealth Games will be fina­lised after five friendly matches against Japan.





National coach K. Dharmaraj has lined up the matches with the Japan’s Under-21 squad next month at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Dharmaraj said he would name 18 players from 26 trainees for the Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4-15.



“I have selected 26 players based on their performance in last year’s Razak Cup but the squad will be trimmed after the friendlies,” said Dharmaraj.



“Currently, the players are playing for their respective clubs in the national league and they will report for training on March 5.



“I’ve been watching all the six clubs in action and a few players have impressed me. We’ll call them up for training.”



The Star of Malaysia