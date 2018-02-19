By Naqib Nor Said





Fitri Saari (centre) wants to show that he is among the best midfielders in game. Pic by LUQMAN HAKIM ZUBIR



KUALA LUMPUR: Fitri Saari wants to show the world that he is one of the best midfielders in hockey at the Azlan Shah Cup, which starts on March 3, in Ipoh.





World No 1 Australia, Argentina, India, Ireland and England are the other confirmed teams.



He will go against the likes of Australia's Jake Whetton, India's Sardar Singh, Argentina's Ignacio Ortiz and Joaquin Menina along with England's Barry Middleton and David Condon.



Fitri, however, is unperturbed as he is determined to prove his mettle.



"We are not thinking big as we are using the tournament to get things right for the Indonesia Asian Games later this year, which is our main target," said Fitri.



"However, we will play to our best ability and make sure we give other teams a tough time.



"We want them to respect us and this is our goal this year.



"The Azlan Shah Cup is an important assignment as it is to build our confidence ahead of upcoming tournaments."



New Straits Times