By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police captain Oliver Echenje hoists high the Premier League trophy as they celebrate winning the 2017-2018 competition at City Park Stadium in Nairobi on February 18, 2018 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



The end of the 2017 hockey season celebrations turned into the honouring of the late Kenya Police head coach Kenneth Kaunda’s life at the City Park Hockey Stadium on Sunday.





Kenya Police deputy coach Patrick Mugambi and team captain Oliver Echenje dedicated their Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League trophy to the late Kaunda, who died on Saturday dawn after an illness.



On hand to receive the league trophy was Kaunda’s widow Amina Juma as the hockey fraternity mourned the 49-year-old former international and father of three as mentor, player and coach.



HAT-TRICK



Telkom Kenya, who are unbeaten since 2014, also received their 20th women’s national league trophy.



They thumped Mombasa Sports Club 10-0 on Sunday with Jackie Mwangi netting a hat-trick to wrap up the league with 60 points from 20 victories.



Mwangi once again emerged the top scorer with 28 goals.





Telkom coach Jos Openda (left) and captain Tracy Karanja lead Kenyan hockey queens in celebrations after they were presented with the trophy for winning the women’s 2017-18 Premier League on February 18, 2018 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kaunda played local and international hockey for 19 years before retiring in 2006 when he was appointed Kenya Police head coach. He guided Police to league victories in 2011, 2013 and 2017.



Kaunda’s last match with Police was on February 10 against the 2016 Premier League champions Butali Warriors.



He also led Police to bronze medal at the 2011 Africa Club Championships in Lusaka before finishing second in the same championships last year in Nairobi.



“His death is a big blow not only to Police but for Kenyan hockey,” said Mugambi.



“He was a father figure to us."



Besides dedicating the trophy to Kaunda, Mugabi vowed to ensure that they retained the league title next season.



Echenje said they will miss Kaunda’s coaching experience. “He was our pillar but it’s a challenge now to keep his legacy and fire burning,” said Echenje, adding that Kaunda put up strong structures that saw them reclaim the league. “Our target was to lift the title unbeaten in 28 matches but unfortunately we only lost one to Western Jaguars.”



PAID TRIBUTE



KHU president Nahashon Randiek paid tribute to Kaunda saying he was an astute international and difficult to beat on the field.



“We shall miss his services and condolences to his family,” said Randiek.



Wazalendo Masters beat Multimedia University 2-1 to win the KHU National League though both teams have qualified for the Premier League next season.



Randiek said they intended to restructure the leagues to make them more competitive in line with the international calendar. “We want to end the league within the season,” said Randiek, adding that he has convened a meeting with clubs on February 24 to discuss the changes.



Daily Nation