By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Underdogs Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers will have to get it right with the penalty corners to make a mark in the President Cup.





The MBPJ Tigers will face a daunting task against league champions Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT in the quarter-finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



The university team are the overwhelming favourites, having stayed unbeaten in eight matches enroute to winning the Division One title with 100% record.



MBPJ Tigers team manager Norazizah Mukijan said she was annoyed with the team’s poor penalty corners conversion rate in the league.



“We earned 10 penalty corners against SSTMI (Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School) in the league, but only converted one,” said Norazizah.



“If we had won, we would have qualified for the (league) semi-finals. But we lost (3-1) due to poor finishing and finished third in Group A.



“We’ve been working in this area (penalty corners) and we hope to get it right in the quarter-finals match,” she said.



Norazizah said they had an eager and young squad and they were their players for future.



“We’ve 10 juniors and they are playing in the senior league to gain exposure. We’re only playing in the Division One for the second time,” said Norazizah.



“Last year, we failed to reach the quarter-finals but we’ve gone one step better this time. It’s unfortunate that we’re are drawn against the strongest team in the quarter-finals.



“UiTM are an established and experience team. They have won the league title few times. They’re the favourites.



“We’ve to keep an eye on UiTM’s Muhd Azwar Abdul Rahman, who has scored seven goals in eight matches.”



The other quarter-finals matches today are between Politeknik-KPT and Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS); Kedah versus Penang Hockey; and SSTMI against Ipoh City Council.



The semi-finals matches are on Thursday and the final is on Saturday.



The Star of Malaysia