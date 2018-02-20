

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Beeston closed the gap on Surbiton at the top of the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division with a 5-2 defeat of play-off rivals East Grinstead on Sunday.





With Surbiton at the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup in Switzerland, it was a chance for Beeston to catch up their game in hand. And they were in impressive form, going 3-1 up by half time through a Sam Ward brace and a Lucas Garcia Alcade goal after Simon Faulkner had opened the scoring for East Grinstead.



They made sure of the result in the second half with goals from James Alberry and Richard Lawrence, although East Grinstead did pull another one back through Ashley Jackson.



The result sees Beeston just four points behind Surbiton while East Grinstead drop to sixth, two points off the play-off places.



Ed Horler scored a hat-trick for Wimbledon who were comfortable 7-1 winners against struggling Canterbury. Phil Roper, Johnny Kinder and a Simon Mantell brace completed the scoring for the visitors, while Andrew Sutherland scored Canterbury’s consolation.



Wimbledon will have to fight to secure a play-off place though, as Hampstead & Westminster are breathing down their necks and just a point behind after a 2-1 defeat of fellow play-off hopefuls Reading.



Richard Mantell had put Reading ahead with a penalty stroke on 25 minutes, but Hampstead struck back after the break with Rupert Shipperley and Chris Cargo firing back.



A late Ben Tanner goal secured a point for Holcombe after Sevenoaks looked to be on course for their second win of the season in a 3-3 draw.



Goals from Andrew Ross, Tom Samuel and Ali Taylor had given Sevenoaks a 3-2 lead with five minutes left on the clock but Tanner struck to add to goals from team mates Alistair Bray and Tom O’Keeffe to earn a point.



Euro Hockey League media release