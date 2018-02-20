

©: Jm Llorens



Atlètic Terrassa and Real Club de Polo got some good match practice under their belt as they both recorded two wins out of three at the Top Hockey Barcelona tournament, held at the Eduardo Dualde grounds.





The tournament was created six years ago to help Spanish clubs prepare for the decisive second half of the season with quality visiting clubs joining the competition.



On the men’s side, Atlèti beat the Chilean national team 4-2 on the first day before beating Hoofdklasse side HDM 4-3 and then closing out the competition with a 2-2 draw against another Dutch club Almere.



Polo started off with a 5-4 win over Almere and then beat Chile 2-0 before losing 1-0 to HDM. Polo will play Holcombe in the EHL KO16 at Easter while Atlèti face Royal Herakles, both on March 30.



Club de Campo were the best performers of the weekend – as they were in first half of the Honor Division – with three wins from three, beating HDM and Almere both by 5-2 before edging out Chile 3-2.



The Madrid side are the side to catch in their league with 22 points from their first nine games, putting them a point ahead of Polo, two clear of Club Egara with Junior FC in fourth. Atlètic recorded four wins from their opening nine games and so have ground to make up, sitting in fifth place overall.



On the women’s side of the tournament, HDM beat both Club de Campo and Polo while Oranje-Rood had a 2-1 loss to Campo and a 2-1 win over Polo.



Euro Hockey League media release