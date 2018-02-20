

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



KHC Dragons began the second half of their outdoor season with a strong 4-1 win over KHC Leuven, putting them in second place on their own in the Belgian league.





Alexander Hendrickx gave them the perfect start from a corner before Florent van Aubel doubled the lead and soon added another. Canadian international Matthew Sarmento got one back but Felix Denayer completed the Dragons win, showing they have started 2018 well with an EHL date against HC Bloemendaal in their sights.



Herakles, the other EHL side in action, fell to La Gantoise 1-0 with Juan Agulleiro scoring the only goal in the 55th minute. The Ghent side have been the story of the season so far and they are level with Leopold in the race for the fourth playoff place at the moment.



For Herakles, they have a bit of ground to make up as they sit in eighth place overall.



Waterloo Ducks remain the side at the head of proceedings as two goals from Victor Charlet and one from William Ghislain gave them a 3-1 win over Leopold. They lead the way by three points from Dragons with Racing Club de Bruxelles in third place.



Euro Hockey League media release