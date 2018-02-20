



Congratulations to Three Rock Rovers who have won the Eurohockey Indoor Club Challenge II in Georgia and have earned promotion to Eurohockey Indoor Club Challenge I in 2019. Three Rock racked up 23 goals in their final match which saw them sit top of the table with an impressive goal difference of 41 and total points of 30.



Three Rock 3 vs 2 Hrazdan

Three Rock 10 vs 0 Tbilisi

Three Rock 6 vs 2 Kilparri

Three Rock 8 vs 5 Kringsja

Three Rock 4 vs 2 Klevas

Three Rock 23 vs 2 Lokomotiv



Irish Hockey Association media release