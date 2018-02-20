Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Just Hockey

Three Rock Win Eurohockey Indoor Club Challenge II

Published on Tuesday, 20 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 47
View Comments



Congratulations to Three Rock Rovers who have won the Eurohockey Indoor Club Challenge II in Georgia and have earned promotion to Eurohockey Indoor Club Challenge I in 2019. Three Rock racked up 23 goals in their final match which saw them sit top of the table with an impressive goal difference of 41 and total points of 30.

Three Rock 3 vs 2 Hrazdan
Three Rock 10 vs 0 Tbilisi
Three Rock 6 vs 2 Kilparri
Three Rock 8 vs 5 Kringsja
Three Rock 4 vs 2 Klevas
Three Rock 23 vs 2 Lokomotiv

Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.