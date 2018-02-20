Three Rock Win Eurohockey Indoor Club Challenge II
Congratulations to Three Rock Rovers who have won the Eurohockey Indoor Club Challenge II in Georgia and have earned promotion to Eurohockey Indoor Club Challenge I in 2019. Three Rock racked up 23 goals in their final match which saw them sit top of the table with an impressive goal difference of 41 and total points of 30.
Three Rock 3 vs 2 Hrazdan
Three Rock 10 vs 0 Tbilisi
Three Rock 6 vs 2 Kilparri
Three Rock 8 vs 5 Kringsja
Three Rock 4 vs 2 Klevas
Three Rock 23 vs 2 Lokomotiv
Irish Hockey Association media release