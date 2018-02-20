NEW DELHI: Ace half-back Sardar Singh will mark his return to international hockey when he steps out to lead India at the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah starting March 3 in Ipoh, Malaysia. Alongside sixth-ranked India, the tournament will feature World No.1 Australia, World No.2 Argentina, England, Ireland and hosts Malaysia with the final being played on March 10.





Sardar has been in and out of the team as the management of the Indian men's hockey team is giving chances to youngsters in an effort to get the right combination for a busy 2018 calendar. But a timely return to the squad, just two weeks after he had expressed his desire to play the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, is the tonic Sardar needed to get back into the thick of things.



"Sardar is one of the leaders in the core group and in Manpreet Singh's absence, he has been chosen for the job. He is an experienced player and having missed two tournaments previously, this is an opportunity for him to show his skills," coach Sjoerd Marijne said.



Ramandeep Singh has been named the vice-captain of the team that also features three debutants in Mandeep Mor, Sumit Kumar and Shilanand Lakra. Sumit is part of the ongoing Senior Men National Camp whereas Mandeep and Lakra have been called-up from the Junior Men's Core Group. All three were part of the India Colts team that won Bronze Medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup last year.



"Just like the New Zealand Tour where four players made their International debut, the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is a great opportunity for these new players to get international exposure against top teams," Marijne stated. "With youngsters who have done well in New Zealand as well as few more getting the right international exposure, it will only help us create a bigger group. Playing top teams in their first tournament will be challenging but this is also an opportunity for the seniors to help the youngsters adjust to this level.



"This tournament is extremely important for the players who are going because it is another opportunity for them to experience high level competition especially from teams like Australia and Argentina. This is a chance for them to show their capability in the international level and ensure their place in the squad for future tournaments."



Squad:



Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan B Pathak



Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor



Midfielders: S.K. Uthappa Sardar Singh (Captain), Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Simranjeet Singh



Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh (Vice-captain), Talwinder Singh, Sumit Kumar (Junior), Shilanand Lakra



