As expected, Pakistan and Japan will play the final of the 3-nation hockey tournament at Muscat's Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.





Pakistan finished 1st and Japan 2nd after the double league phase.



In the last match of the double league, Japan defeated the hosts Oman 4-0



SCORERS:

Kenta Tanaka (8' & 38'), Kazuma Murata (43'), Hirotaka Wakuri (60')



PHF Media release