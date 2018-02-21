By Aftar Singh





Making his move: UiTM’s Muhd Haikal Abdul Mutalib (right) dribbling the ball away from MBPJ Tigers’ Mohd Shahrul Nizam during their President Cup match yesterday. — AZHAR MAHFOF / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Muhamad Akmal Tajuddin scored in the last minute to turn hero for Ipoh City Council in their 4-3 victory over Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) in their President Cup match.





The hard-fought win at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil saw the Ipoh team into the semi-finals against Division One league champions Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT tomorrow.



UiTM packed too much power to trounce a hapless Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers 7-1 at the adjacent pitch.



The SSTMI students took the lead off a penalty corner by Muhd Shahhairul Rusyaidi Abdullah in the 13th minute but the Ipoh team fought back and turned the tables with two goals in a space of seven minutes.



Muhd Hafizal Halmi scored off a penalty corner in the 16th minute before Akmal scored a field goal seven minutes later.



Mohd Hanif Saad equalised for SSTMI in the 29th minute but Hafizal was on target again in the 45th minute to make it 3-2.



SSTMI equalised again in the 56th minute via Muhd Sulaiman Abdul Razak but Akmal joined Hafizal with a brace of his own, scoring from close range in the 60th minute.



Ipoh City Council team manager Azahari Effendy Abdul Rahim was full of praise for his players’ fighting spirit.



“We were without two key players forward Soffian Kamaruddin and midfielder Mohd Heiry Pami as both are injured but we did well to beat SSTMI,” he said.



“We have a day’s rest before we take on favourites UiTM,” he said.



Kedah, powered by six foreign players, also advanced into the semi-finals by outplaying Penang Hockey Club 9-4 at the Sungai Petani Hockey Stadium.



Kedah will face Politeknik-KPT in the other semi-finals.



The Star of Malaysia