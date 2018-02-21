By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Akmal Tajuddin was the toast for Ipoh City Council in the President's Cup quarter-finals Tuesday, when he scored a last minute goal to beat Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 4-3 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





The Ipoh side will meet Divison One League champions Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT in the semi-final Thursday.



UiTM hammered Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers 7-1 at the adjacent pitch.



The SSTMI goals were scored by Shahhairul Rusyaidi (13th), Hanif Saad (29th), Sulaiman Razak (56th) and Akmal (60th).



Ipoh got their goals off Hafizal Halmi (16th, 45th), Akmal Tajuddin (23rd).



Ipoh City Council manager Azahari Effendy said: "We played without two key players in forward Soffian Kamaruddin and midfielder Heiry Pami as both are injured but we still went on to beat SSTMI.



"We take on favourites UiTM for a place in the final, and I believe my players will give their best again," said Azahari.



Kedah, with six foreign players, also advanced into the semi-finals by beating Penang Hockey Club 9-4 at the Sungai Petani Hockey Stadium.



Kedah will face Politeknik-KPT in the other semi-finals.



PRESIDENTS CUP Q-finals -- KEDAH 9 PENANG HOCKEY CLUB 4; UITM-KPT 7 MBPJ TIGERS 1; SSTMI 3 IPOH CITY COUNCIL 4; POLITEKNIK-KPT 3 BJSS 2.



WOMEN'S LEAGUE: MSN KEDAH 3 KL WIPERS 3, PENANG JUNIORS 2 TERENGGANU LADIES 7, BLUE WARRIORS 2 PKS UNITEN-KPT 2.



WOMEN'S STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

PKS UNITEN-KPT 10 7 3 0 46 8 24

BLUE WARRIORS 10 7 3 0 45 9 24

TERENGGANU LADIES 9 6 2 1 33 11 20

KL WIPERS 10 2 2 6 10 40 8

MSN KEDAH 9 2 1 6 8 32 7

UITM 9 2 0 7 12 24 6

PENANG JUNIORS 9 1 1 7 6 36 4



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey