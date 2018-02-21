Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

Skipper Sukri says fitness is paramount ahead of hectic season

Published on Wednesday, 21 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 64
View Comments


Huge burden: National skipper Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib (right) says the team are determined to win the Asian Games gold to automatically qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey team will be busy as a bee this year.



And national skipper Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib has called on his players to maintain their fitness and discipline to cope with the hectic season.

They are expected to play in 40 international matches in the next 10 months.

Their overloaded schedule will begin with the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from March 3-10.

It will be followed by the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in April; six friendly matches against reigning Olympic champions Argentina in June; five friendly matches with world champions Australia in August; Asian Games in Jakarta in August; 10-nation Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, in October; and the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, in November.

Sukri said it would be a challenge to peak at all major tournaments.

“We’ve a heavy calendar with so many matches to play. The biggest challenge is to maintain a good form in every tournament,” said Sukri, who will turn 32 on Saturday.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.