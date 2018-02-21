

Huge burden: National skipper Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib (right) says the team are determined to win the Asian Games gold to automatically qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey team will be busy as a bee this year.





And national skipper Mohamad Sukri Abdul Mutalib has called on his players to maintain their fitness and discipline to cope with the hectic season.



They are expected to play in 40 international matches in the next 10 months.



Their overloaded schedule will begin with the six-nation Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from March 3-10.



It will be followed by the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia in April; six friendly matches against reigning Olympic champions Argentina in June; five friendly matches with world champions Australia in August; Asian Games in Jakarta in August; 10-nation Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, in October; and the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, in November.



Sukri said it would be a challenge to peak at all major tournaments.



“We’ve a heavy calendar with so many matches to play. The biggest challenge is to maintain a good form in every tournament,” said Sukri, who will turn 32 on Saturday.



