Green Army head coach Graham Shaw has announced his 29 strong training panel for the upcoming World Cup. The announcement comes after a 4 match series in Spain that saw Ireland share the spoils with their higher ranked hosts.





Shaw commented “We’ve selected a very competitive panel of 29. The group will train together over the next several months and the final squad for the World Cup will be finalised towards the end of June/early July”.



Upcoming Fixtures:



5/3/18 Ireland vs Scotland in Glasgow

6/3/18 Ireland vs Scotland in Glasgow

12/3/18 Ireland vs England in Bisham Abbey

13/3/18 Ireland vs England in Bisham Abbey

15/3/18 Ireland vs England in Bisham Abbey



Squad:



1 Ayeisha McFerran- Louisville

2 Grace O Flanagan- Railway

3 Emma Buckley- Cork Harlequins

4 Shirley McCay- Pegasus

5 Yvonne O Byrne- Cork Harlequins

6 Cliodhna Sargent- Cork Harlequins

7 Hannah Mathews- Loreto

8 Lena Tice- UCD

9 Leah McGuire- UCD

10 Hannah McLoughlin- Loreto

11 Zoe Wilson- Belfast Harlequins

12 Gill Pinder- Pembroke

13 Lizzie Colvin- Belfast Harlequins

14 Katie Mullan- UCD

15 Nicci Daly- Loreto

16 Ali Meeke- Loreto

17 Roisin Upton- Cork Harlequins

18 Megan Frazer- Manheim

19 Chloe Watkins- Bloemendaal

20 Anna O Flanagan- Bloemendaal

21 Rebecca Barry- Cork Harlequins

22 Ellen Curran- UCD

23 Nicola Evans- UHC

24 Deirdre Duke- UCD

25 Sinead Loughran- Monkstown

26 Sarah Torrans- Loreto

27 Aisling Naughton- Pembroke

28 Naomi Carroll- Cork Harlequins

29 Emily Beatty- Pembroke



Irish Hockey Association media release