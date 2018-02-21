Shaw Selects Irish Training Panel of 29
Green Army head coach Graham Shaw has announced his 29 strong training panel for the upcoming World Cup. The announcement comes after a 4 match series in Spain that saw Ireland share the spoils with their higher ranked hosts.
Shaw commented “We’ve selected a very competitive panel of 29. The group will train together over the next several months and the final squad for the World Cup will be finalised towards the end of June/early July”.
Upcoming Fixtures:
5/3/18 Ireland vs Scotland in Glasgow
6/3/18 Ireland vs Scotland in Glasgow
12/3/18 Ireland vs England in Bisham Abbey
13/3/18 Ireland vs England in Bisham Abbey
15/3/18 Ireland vs England in Bisham Abbey
Squad:
1 Ayeisha McFerran- Louisville
2 Grace O Flanagan- Railway
3 Emma Buckley- Cork Harlequins
4 Shirley McCay- Pegasus
5 Yvonne O Byrne- Cork Harlequins
6 Cliodhna Sargent- Cork Harlequins
7 Hannah Mathews- Loreto
8 Lena Tice- UCD
9 Leah McGuire- UCD
10 Hannah McLoughlin- Loreto
11 Zoe Wilson- Belfast Harlequins
12 Gill Pinder- Pembroke
13 Lizzie Colvin- Belfast Harlequins
14 Katie Mullan- UCD
15 Nicci Daly- Loreto
16 Ali Meeke- Loreto
17 Roisin Upton- Cork Harlequins
18 Megan Frazer- Manheim
19 Chloe Watkins- Bloemendaal
20 Anna O Flanagan- Bloemendaal
21 Rebecca Barry- Cork Harlequins
22 Ellen Curran- UCD
23 Nicola Evans- UHC
24 Deirdre Duke- UCD
25 Sinead Loughran- Monkstown
26 Sarah Torrans- Loreto
27 Aisling Naughton- Pembroke
28 Naomi Carroll- Cork Harlequins
29 Emily Beatty- Pembroke
Irish Hockey Association media release