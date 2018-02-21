Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Black Sticks women crash to big defeat against Argentina in Buenos Aires

Published on Wednesday, 21 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 59
View Comments


The Black Sticks have suffered a huge defeat against Argentina in Buenos Aires, going down 4-0. (File Photo).

The Black Sticks women have suffered a 4-0 defeat to Argentina in the first of five tests in Buenos Aires.



In their first international competition since the Hockey World League Final in November, the Kiwis matched Argentina early to go into halftime locked up at 0-0 on Wednesday (NZT).

But they lost their way in the second stanza and allowed the hosts to open up the scoring in the 35th minute through a Maria Granatto field goal before Delfina Merino struck right on three-quarter time to double the lead.

Argentina scored twice more in the final 10 minutes of the match with a field goal from Julieta Jankunas and Noel Barrionuevo penalty corner.

The Black Sticks are using the series as a warm-up to their Commonwealth Games campaign just over a month away.

The Black Sticks have a day of recovery before going up against Argentina in the second test on Friday at 10am (NZT).

Stuff

