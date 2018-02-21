Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Argentina thump New Zealand

Published on Wednesday, 21 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 74
World Player of the Year, Argentina's Delfina Merino scored the second goal. Photosport

New Zealand have been thumped in their first women's hockey international against Argentina in Buenos Aires today.



The match was scoreless at halftime before the world No 3 Argentina put four goals past the fourth-ranked Black Sticks to comfortably win the first of five internationals in the series.

The hosts went ahead five minutes after halftime through Maria Granatto, before the classy Delfina Merino added a second at the end of the third quarter. Julieta Jakunas and a Noel Barrionuevo penalty corner strike completed the scoring.

The match was the first between the teams since the World League final in Auckland, when New Zealand won their quarter-final clash 2-1 in November.

The second international is on Friday morning (NZT).

The New Zealand Herald

