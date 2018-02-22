Alexie Beovich







In conjunction with the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Tata Steel, members of Hockey Australia’s Participation Department recently completed their fifth Indian Hookin2Hockey campaign since 2016.





The team, comprised of Participation Manager James Liggins, Participation Programs Coordinator Tom Winter and Graphic Designer Ivy Whelan, travelled across rural India and assisted in the delivery of Hookin2Hockey programs to over 500 children.



Children from all over rural India received coached lessons, an opportunity to compete in a tournament and the same Hookin2Hockey packs that children in Australia receive. The packs contain brand new shin pads, balls, backpacks, playing singlets and hockey sticks.



In the rural area of Gomardhi, Odisha, Hockey Australia assisted in the coordination of a Stick2Hockey style competition which saw more than 300 children compete on the pitch and receive a participation medal.



The program, which is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and supported on ground by Tata Steel’s Corporate Social Responsibility team, aims toward building a sustainable hockey pathway program for children in rural areas of India.



Importantly, the Hookin2Hockey program is gender equal and provides equal opportunity for participation in terms of playing and coaching.



Tata Steel employs coaches for the Hookin2Hockey programs. Providing jobs to coaches ensures that the programs are delivered correctly and professionally for the benefit of developing young athletes.



Hookin2Hockey is run through schools in rural India which encourages children to always attend school, get an education and live a healthy lifestyle.







The pathway gives children an opportunity to be selected for Tata Steel’s Hockey Academy. Any athletes who is selected to join the academy receives coached training, equipment and healthy food to benefit their development.



James Liggins, who has been on-ground for all five trips to India, noted the immediate impacts of the project.



“You can see it straight away, the smiles on these kids’ faces when they receive a hockey stick or a participation medal make it worthwhile. Hookin2Hockey offers them an opportunity to be part of a team sport in a healthy and fun environment, something they might not get to experience otherwise.”



Hockey Australia would like to thank the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Tata Steel’s Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel’s Chief of Corporate Social Responsibility Mr. Sourav Roy and Tata Steel’s Corporate Social Responsibility Head of Skill Development Captain Amitabh for their assistance in the delivery of this exceptional program.







Hockey Australia media release