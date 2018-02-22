By Stephanie Kershaw







Can the hope of making the final 18 players selected to go to a Commonwealth Games get any better? It probably can for the seven girls in the squad who all hail from the beautiful, sunny state that is Queensland.





As a Queenslander myself the prospect of playing in my home state in front of friends and family is doubly exciting.



A home Commonwealth Games is most probably a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s the chance for your grandparents, friends, siblings, cousins, uncles, and aunties, to see you play for your country.



One of the biggest international sporting events is in your own backyard, and is open to many people who otherwise might never get the chance to cheer for you in person. That’s incredibly special.







But, as life goes, all these good things also come with the bad. Does a home Commonwealth Games bring extra pressure to perform? Does it create more stress than it should, because it’s in front of friends, family, the media, and an excited country? Does the fact the Hockeyroos have won the last three Commonwealth Games put a higher expectation on our back? I believe that it might, but it also creates a pretty awesome opportunity to show our country what we are made of.



The Hockeyroos have won the gold medal at the last three Commonwealth Games. Winning again this year, however, will be no easy feat.



We are going up against teams like New Zealand, who knocked us out of the 2016 Olympics; Great Britain, who are fresh off an Olympic gold; a red-hot South African team; and Canada, who have already been to the Gold Coast for a sniff of the facilities.



Everyone is vying for that Comm Games glory.







While the competition is clearly tough and the pressure palpable, everyone who forms a part of the Hockeyroos squad believes a gold medal is achievable. We are also acutely aware, however, that our performance, diligence, and energy, on each and every day, will be the making or undoing of our gold medal campaign.



For Australian hockey players, these multi sport events create a hub where people who don’t play or follow hockey actually get around the sport and provide an audience we would never get at any other international hockey event here in Australia.



An event like the Commonwealth Games or Olympics is not just a place for us to do well and win a medal, but a platform for us to showcase this incredible game we love to the rest of the world who, a couple of months before, might never have picked up a hockey stick or known what a drag-flick or tomahawk is.



So get around the Hockeyroos (and the Kookaburras) this Commonwealth Games. Show your support, cheer us on, and fingers crossed we can win a fourth straight gold medal right here on home soil!



Hockey Australia media release