Hockeyroos & Kookaburras To Run In Comm Games Baton Relay

Published on Thursday, 22 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 55
Ben Somerford


Rachel Lynch makes a young fan's day

Several current and past Hockeyroos and Kookaburras will this week take part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay as part of the Western Australian leg.



Former Hockeyroos pair Ashleigh Nelson and Kellie White will run the relay in Albany in WA’s south on Thursday morning.

Current Hockeyroos pair Rachael Lynch and Emily Smith and current Kookaburras forward Trent Mitton will carry the baton in Perth on Saturday afternoon, along with decorated ex-Hockeyroo Rechelle Hawkes.

Former Kookaburras duo Simon Orchard and Chris Ciriello will take part on Sunday in Perth in City Beach and Scarborough.

Australia goalkeeper Lynch said: “I think the home games are awesome. We want to boost hockey in Australia and get more people to get excited about it and watch it.

“To have one here in Australia where we can showcase what we do day-to-day and often to a crowd of people who don’t normally watch it, whether live or on TV, for me is going to be great.

“The multi-sports events, when you’re part of a broader team representing Australia, makes it really fun.

“I think Gold Coast will put on a really good show with the facilities and the actual event.

“We need to make sure we play really well and do Australia proud.”

Hockey Australia media release

