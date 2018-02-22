KUALA LUMPUR: PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten)-KPT forward Hanis Nadiah Onn is brimming with confidence over the prospect of winning a second women’s league title.





But the national player is quick to keep her teammates on guard against over-confidence.



The team have two easy matches ahead of them before the title is decided. They face MSN Kedah on Saturday before wrapping up the league fixtures against Penang Juniors on Monday.



In the first round, Uniten trounced Kedah 8-0 before they outplayed Penang Juniors 7-1.



Hanis, who has netted six goals for Uniten in 10 matches, said winning the title was all in their hands.



“The good news is that we have three days’ break before we face Kedah. We’ll have enough rest and fresh legs to go all out to score another big win over them,” said the 21-year-old Hanis.



“My teammates are all in high spirits but we must not take anything for granted. We must capitalise on our chances to collect full points.



“A convincing win over Kedah will put us in a good position to win the title,” said Hanis.



Hanis said her challenge was to score as many goals as possible in the league.



“It’ll be really nice if I can deliver goals in the last two matches to help Uniten win the league title by staying unbeaten in the league,” said Hanis.



Uniten and Blue Warriors are tied on 24 points after 10 matches but the university team have a two-goal advantage.



Blue Warriors, powered by three Indian players Ritu Rani, Renna Rani and Narinder Kaur, face a tricky situation as they face two tough matches – against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) today and against last year’s double champions Terengganu Ladies on Monday.



Blue Warriors struggled against UiTM before winning 4-3 in the first round. The Warriors were held 1-1 by Terengganu Ladies in the opening match.



The Star of Malaysia