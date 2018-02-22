Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Ipoh City Council out to seek revenge against UiTM in semi-finals

Published on Thursday, 22 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 57
View Comments

By Aftar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: It’s time to settle a two-year old score.



Ipoh City Council could not be more motivated when they face Division One league champions Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT in the semi-finals of the President Cup today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

In 2016, the Ipoh side suffered an agonising 3-2 defeat in a penalty shootout to the university team in the quarter-finals after both teams were tied 4-4 on aggregate.

The teams also met in a Division One league match last month. That game, goalless after the first two quarters, was abandoned due to a downpour.

En route to today’s semi-finals, Ipoh edged Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 4-3 while UiTM trounced Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers 7-1.

Ipoh team manager Azahari Effendy Abdul Rahim said the two-year wound still lingered as his side seek to avenge the 2016 quarter-final defeat against UiTM.

“This time, we hope to turn the tables on them to reach our first-ever final.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.