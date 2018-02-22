By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: It’s time to settle a two-year old score.





Ipoh City Council could not be more motivated when they face Division One league champions Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT in the semi-finals of the President Cup today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



In 2016, the Ipoh side suffered an agonising 3-2 defeat in a penalty shootout to the university team in the quarter-finals after both teams were tied 4-4 on aggregate.



The teams also met in a Division One league match last month. That game, goalless after the first two quarters, was abandoned due to a downpour.



En route to today’s semi-finals, Ipoh edged Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 4-3 while UiTM trounced Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers 7-1.



Ipoh team manager Azahari Effendy Abdul Rahim said the two-year wound still lingered as his side seek to avenge the 2016 quarter-final defeat against UiTM.



“This time, we hope to turn the tables on them to reach our first-ever final.



The Star of Malaysia