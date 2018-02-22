



Three Rock Rovers won their EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge II in Georgia last weekend with six wins out of six to earn gold and promotion to the third tier of continental competition for 2019.





While they ended with 54 goals and a goal difference of plus 41, it was not all plain sailing for the Dublin club who will play in the EHL KO16 against Saint Germain on March 31 in Rotterdam.



In game one, Armenia’s Harzadan proved a tough nut to crack with Ben McCrea’s second-half goal providing a 3-2 victory.

They had largely been on top in that opening tie but had some star men in Arsen Gevorkyan they had one of the legends of Dinamo Kazan in their line-up, keeping them in touch at 2-2 at half-time.



Rovers followed up with a 10-0 win over hosts Tbilisi Club and then beat Finland’s HC Klippari 6-2. The best performance came in game four against the other side with a perfect record thus far, Norway’s Kringsja. Rovers burst into a 5-1 lead by the 14th minute with Richard Pautz, Daragh Walsh, Jody Hosking, Harry Morris and Ross Canning all scoring.



Kringsja got a sniff of a chance with two goals late in the first half but another couple of Morris strikes in the 28th and 29th minutes put them in the clear and on course for an 8-5 win.



It meant that promotion was within touching distance but a sleepy start to Sunday morning saw them fall 2-0 behind against Lithuania’s Klevas Siauliai.



Canning and Hosking equalised with goals in the three minutes before half-time and a Canning corner early in the second half put them on course for a fifth successive win.



With promotion achieved, gold followed a few hours later. The task was simple enough – avoid defeat by 13 goals. In the end, they swept to a sixth win, running up a 23-2 win over Bulgaria’s Lokomotiv 1929.



Reflecting on the weekend, coach Liam Canning said: “Ross [Canning], Richard [Pautz], Jody Hosking and Stephen Dawson were excellent in the spine of the team but all others progressed enormously as the tournament developed. They were all willing to learn and they did.”



He singled out Pautz as one who made a massive difference and was the coach’s player of the tournament, the tactics giving him space and freedom to show his quality. He cannot wait for taking on the challenge again next year and continue the job of rejuvenating Irish fortunes on the indoor scene.



