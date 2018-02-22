Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Charlier hopeful to be back in time for EHL KO16

Published on Thursday, 22 February 2018 10:00 | Hits: 54
©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

Racing Club de Bruxelles are hoping Cedric Charlier can recover quickly from a broken toe in time for the EHL KO16.



The Belgian international striker was part of the club’s indoor side that won a EuroHockey Club Cup silver medal last weekend but sustained the injury during the group stage of the competition in Wettingen.

As such, he told the Hockey Belgium website that it will be touch and go whether he is available in time for Racing’s EHL KO16 campaign, starting against Dinamo Kazan on March 30 in Rotterdam.

"I was injured at the European Cup in Zurich during our last group match against Arminen,” he said. “I took a ball to the foot. Ususally, it takes between four to six weeks for the fracture to be completely healed.

“But, luckily, there is no fracture. This means that there is a possibility that I can start playing a little earlier but that will depend on the pain."

Euro Hockey League media release

