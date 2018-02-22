



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – They’re coming back to the East Coast! The U.S. Women’s National Team will host Chile in a four-game test series at Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey, in Lancaster, Pa. from April 9-14. This is USA’s second international series of the year in their preparatory line-up before the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 and another opportunity to support the team along their journey. Tickets are on sale, so secure yours today!





“Chile is a very passionate team that never gives up, as we were made aware during the Pan American Cup in Lancaster,” said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. “To play them in a series in April will gives us the opportunity to play highly competitive and potentially emotional games. Our ability to incorporate our focus points from the training block prior to these games and at the same time bringing a high level of intensity will be key.”



The last time these two sides met was on the very same pitch this past August in the semifinals of the women’s Pan American Cup. A thrilling match until the end, Chile scored a last-minute goal to advance to the final, leaving USA to fend for the bronze. Before that, the USWNT hosted Chile in a three-match series where USA was victorious in all contests.



Tickets for the Chile series are now on sale and can be purchased by clicking here. All games in the four-match event will also be live streamed on usafieldhockey.com.



USWNT vs. Chile Series, presented by Citi, Schedule:



Monday, April 9 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 11 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 13 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 14 6:30 p.m. ET



Games will be played on the outside turf at Spooky Nook Sports. Tickets will be for sale by assigned sections during the series. Single game tickets start at $14 to sit in Section D (farthest from the center of the pitch), $16 for Section C and $18 for seats in Section B (closest to the center). Youth (age 17 and under) and Active Duty Military tickets will be available for 50 percent off the normal single ticket prices.



There will be an option to purchase a full series pass starting at $25 for children under 18, senior citizens and military, and $50 for adults. Click the text below for a full ticket listing!



CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS



Bringing a group? Contact Glen Hollingsworth, USA Field Hockey’s Events and Club Services Manager, by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to order your tickets today! Group discounts will be $1 per ticket for groups of 10 or more, $2 per ticket for groups of 20 or more and $3 per ticket for groups of 30 or more.



USA Field Hockey Members should have received an email with an exclusive discount code to use when purchasing tickets. Group and member discounts are available. If this email was lost or accidentally deleted, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your name and membership ID number to receive the promo code.



USFHA media release