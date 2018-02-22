Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today confirms defender Matthew Dawson has been ruled out of the 18-man Kookaburras team for next month’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia due to injury.





Dawson sustained a fractured eye socket from a training accident on Wednesday morning and will be replaced in the team by Gold Coast defender Corey Weyer.



Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “It’s unfortunate for Matt. The group has been training at high intensity where there is always the risk of injury, Matt is always 100 per cent committed and unfortunately in the wrong spot at the wrong time.



“The most important thing is Matt’s health and we want to make sure there’s no damage to his eye.



“He received positive news from initial scans on Wednesday but he’ll have further tests next week to get the all clear.”



Weyer is a 21-year-old with eight caps who hails from Biggera Waters on the Gold Coast, having played for Labrador Tigerstix. He was added to the National Senior Men’s Squad for this year after debuting in November.



“Corey has had a good couple of weeks in training following the Netherlands series,” Batch said.



“He’s played in Malaysia before, so he’ll be accustomed to the conditions and challenges that they bring.”



Australia will meet England, Malaysia, India, Ireland and Argentina in the Azlan Shah Cup which runs from March 3-10 with matches televised on Fox Sports.



The 18-man Kookaburras team is due to depart for Australia for Malaysia on Sunday morning.



The Azlan Shah Cup will be the Kookaburras’ final tournament before the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast from April 4-15.



The Kookaburras team for the Commonwealth Games will be named in mid-March after the Azlan Shah Cup.



Hockey Australia media release