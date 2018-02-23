Thomas More College’s SPAR Star of the Month – February 2018.



Lloyd Mackenzie





Kiana Cormack



THE fifth Indoor Hockey World Cup 2018 in Berlin, Germany saw 16-year-old St Mary’s learner, Kiana Cormack, score nine goals to make her the top goal scorer in the championships. She is the school’s high school SPAR Star of the Month.





Kiana won the hockey accolade jointly with a player from the Ukraine, but she hit the big-time when she scored a hat-trick for the Namibian Ladies vs Australia on 8 February.



Namibia played six matches at the World Cup, drew two, lost two and finished in ninth place overall. Born and bred in Windhoek, Kiana joined the St Mary’s family for high school and has represented St Mary’s in both the indoor and outdoor hockey teams. She is also a member of the Kearsney Hockey Club Ladies 1st team which competes in the premier league as well as the Namibian U21 outdoor hockey team.



In 2016 she was selected as Midfielder of the Tournament during outdoor hockey IPT, where she played for the KZN U16 girls team.



At the end of 2017, Kiana played in the KZN Indoor Mynahs team for Indoor IPT.



Highway Mail