

Investec Girls' School Finals 2017 action



The next generation of hockey stars will be battling it out at the Investec Girls Schools Championships at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre from the 27 February to the 1 March.





We welcome each of the five Regional winners in each age group who qualified directly for the finals along with the runners-up from the respective Regions of last year’s winners. The other four Regional runners-up met in two playoff games with the winners of those games making it through to the finals week.



The first day sees the U14 girls take the stage, St George’s were last year’s runners up so will be hungry to take the title. They line up against Dean Close, Kirkham and Framlinham in Pool B, whilst newcomers Hill House line up with Cranleigh, Repton and Sevenoaks in Pool A.



The U16 and U18 tournaments kick off on 28 February, where they play the same format but longer games over two days.



In the U16s Pool C, holders Wellington, will be full of confidence after picking up the Super 6s indoor title earlier this year. They are joined by Trent, Canford and The Leys in their Pool. Pool D sees the 2017 runners up St Georges, joined by Repton, Clifton and Wakefield.



U18 holders Repton line up in the same pool as debutants St Peters from York along with Dean Close and Framlingham. In the other pool there will be two new faces, Sedbergh from Cumbria and Oakham. They will be joined by winner of the U18 Super 6s, Cranliegh and Milfield.



It isn’t just the players who will be representing their school at this national stage but our umpires too, many young umpires will be developing their skills throughout the three days working with some of our top senior officials.



You can follow all the action here and follow the action via our twitter and #Investechockey



You can find the full schedule of the event here and you can purchase tickets here.



