

Sevenoaks goalkeeper Richard Potten in action. Credit Michele Harvey.



After holding high-flying Holcombe to a draw last weekend, relegation-threatened Sevenoaks are preparing for a crucial clash against fellow strugglers Brooklands MU in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday.





Currently ninth with just one win so far, Sevenoaks are five points adrift of their opponents, but could significantly reduce that gap with a victory in Cheshire.



“We’re happy with how we’ve been playing,” said Tim Warrington, captain of Sevenoaks who are in their first season of top flight hockey. “We’ve had some very good periods of play but we often haven’t capitalised on our domination and have been punished.



“It has been a baptism of fire but we’re learning quickly. We’re a stronger unit now than we were last year and have got a season of Premier Division hockey under our belts, so if we did end up in the relegation play-offs again we would go into them feeling confident.”



Leaders Surbiton return to outdoor action following their EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup campaign in Switzerland last weekend and face a Saturday evening trip third-placed Reading.



Elsewhere Beeston – who narrowed the gap to Surbiton to four points with last week’s win at East Grinstead – play at home against bottom of the table Canterbury.



East Grinstead dropped out of the play-off spots last weekend, but have an ideal chance to hit back this Sunday when they travel to Wimbledon, the team that replaced them in fourth.



And Hampstead & Westminster have an away match at Holcombe and could also climb into play-off contention if they can take all three points.



Leaders Oxted go to Richmond in the Men’s Conference East, while second-placed Southgate – who are just three points behind – are also away at Old Georgians.



At the other end of the table West Herts are hosting Chichester in a must-win match.



After being held to a draw by Sheffield Hallam last weekend, the University of Nottingham will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they go to Leeds on Sunday. Meanwhile second-placed Bowdon go to Deeside Ramblers.



After battling to a 3-2 win over local rivals Isca last weekend, leaders the University of Exeter go to Fareham in search of more points in the Men’s Conference West. Elsewhere second-placed University of Birmingham go to Isca, while third-placed Cardiff & Met host fourth-placed Team Bath Buccaneers.



FIXTURES



Saturday, February 24 2018



Men’s Premier Division

Reading v Surbiton 18:30



Sunday, February 25 2018



Men’s Premier Division

Beeston v Canterbury 14:00

Brooklands MU v Sevenoaks 14:00

Holcombe v Hampstead & Westminster 14:00

Wimbledon v East Grinstead 14:00



Men’s Conference East

Brighton & Hove v Old Loughtonians 13:00

Richmond v Oxted 13:30

Teddington v Cambridge City 13:30

Old Georgians v Southgate 14:00

West Herts v Chichester 14:00



Men’s Conference North

Deeside Ramblers v Bowdon 13:30

Sheffield Hallam v Loughborough Students 13:30

Doncaster v Cannock 14:00

Preston v Univ of Durham 14:00

Leeds v Univ of Nottingham 14:30



Men’s Conference West

Cardiff & Met v Team Bath Buccaneers 12:30

Isca v Univ of Birmingham 12:30

Clifton Robinsons v Havant 13:00

Fareham v Univ of Exeter 13:30

Olton & West Warwicks v Cheltenham 13:30



England Hockey Board Media release